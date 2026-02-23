Maximilian Arnold Injury: Should train this week

Arnold (groin) is expected to resume individual training Tuesday and rejoin team training later during the week with the aim to be back available for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, according to WAZ.

Arnold is battling a groin issue that kept him out of Saturday's matchup against Augsburg and limited his workload throughout last week. That said, the midfielder is expected to restart individual sessions Tuesday and rejoin full team training no later than Friday, with the clear goal of being available for Sunday's clash against Stuttgart. That would be a major boost for the wolves, as he's a locked-in starter in midfield when healthy and one of the team's primary set-piece specialists. If he needs additional time to get right, Yannick Gerhardt is in line to grab another start until Arnold is fully back up to speed.