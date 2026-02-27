Maximilian Arnold Injury: Still not an option

Arnold (groin) is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, according to manager Daniel Bauer. "Max won't make it by Sunday due to his issues in the adductor and groin area."

Arnold is going to remain sidelined this week as he deals with an adductor injury, still not an option despite his expected return to training this week. However, this is at least positive news, as the midfielder could return as soon as the next match. With Arnold out again, expect Vinicius or Yannick Gerhardt to start in his place.