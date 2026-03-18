Maximilian Arnold Injury: Trains in full Tuesday

Arnold (groin) was spotted training in full Tuesday, the club posted on instagram.

Arnold has missed three of the last four matches with a groin injury, but he is now back in full team training with no restrictions and trending toward being available for Saturday's clash against Bremen. That said, the wolves' captain finds himself in a bit of uncertainty, with reports indicating new coach Dieter Hecking could strip him of the armband, raising questions about whether he will return to the same role he held prior to the injury. Christian Eriksen and Vinicius could be in line for increased minutes if Arnold ends up taking on a reduced role moving forward.