Maximilian Arnold News: Back available Saturday

Arnold (groin) trained normally this week and is back available for Saturday's match against Bremen, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Max made a good impression. We didn't have to manage his training load, he trained fully. It looked solid."

Arnold returns for Saturday's clash against Bremen after training fully this week, having missed the previous match with a groin issue. The midfielder remains a key piece in the center of the pitch, handling a share of set pieces alongside Christian Eriksen, and his availability is a boost for the side, with one goal and four assists this season.