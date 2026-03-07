Maximilian Arnold News: Makes bench Saturday
Arnold (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.
Arnold is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger after missing training earlier this week due to a groin injury that had already forced him to miss the last two matches. The midfielder is cleared following the final training session but is not risked in the starting XI. Arnold could still feature later during the game depending on how it unfolds.
