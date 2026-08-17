Maximilian Arnold News: Returns from bench

Arnold (groin) played 16 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 win over Hannover.

Arnold had to end last season early due to injury, but is finally reclaiming his spot in the team come the start of the season, with the midfielder featuring in their first two league matches of the season. However, he has only played from the bench despite his usual starting role, appearing to still be taking his health cautiously. He is typically a starter for the club and should be a decent part of their campaign as they try to return to the Bundesliga.