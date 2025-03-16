Maximilian Arnold News: Six crosses in loss

Arnold had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to FC Augsburg.

Arnold had a complete outing Saturday against Augsburg, registering six crosses and creating one chance. He also contributed in midfield with one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances. That said, his performance wasn't enough to help his team extend its unbeaten run in the league since Jan. 18. He will look to bounce back against Heidenheim after the international break.