Maximilian Arnold News: Two goal contributions
Arnold scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.
Arnold saw a great match despite the draw Saturday, earning a goal contribution on each of their goals. He would start early, finding the back of the net in the third minute before adding an assist in the 80th minute on Denis Vavro's goal. He now has three goals and five assists this season in 26 appearances.
