Maximilian Bauer News: Joins Bielefeld permanently

Bauer has permanently joined Arminia Bielefeld after the club secured their place in the league, bringing a definitive end to his time at Augsburg, his parent club announced.

Bauer had been on loan at Bielefeld and the club's promotion triggered the permanent transfer, tying him to the club on a long-term basis. Augsburg wished him well for the next chapter of his career as he commits his future to Bielefeld ahead of what promises to be an exciting new chapter for the promoted side.