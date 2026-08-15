Maximilian Beier Injury: Misses friendly with knee issue

Beier will miss Borussia Dortmund's friendly against AS Roma on Saturday after taking a blow to his knee, the club announced.

Beier was ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's friendly against AS Roma on Saturday after receiving a blow to his knee, although the club has not provided a specific diagnosis, severity or recovery timeline. The immediate focus will be on monitoring the knee and determining when he can safely return to training before he is considered for another appearance. His ability to play on the wing or as either of the two attacking players behind the striker gives Borussia Dortmund flexibility once he is available again.