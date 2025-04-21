Maximilian Beier Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Beier was forced off in the 35th minute after suffering a blow to his right ankle in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Gladbach. He was sent to the hospital to undergo tests, according to Kevin Pinnow for Ruhr Nachrichten BVB.

