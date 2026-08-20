Maximilian Beier News: Available for Supercup

Beier is available for Saturday's Supercup match against Bayern Munich, according to coach Niko Kovac. "We got Maxi Beier back this week, someone who wasn't there for the last game against Roma."

Beier had recently been dealing with knee problems after taking a knock, which forced him to miss the preseason finale against AS Roma, but he's now fully fit again heading into the competitive opener. His return gives coach Niko Kovac another attacking option to call upon as Dortmund kick off their season against Bayern.