Maximilian Beier News: Finishes counter-attack in win
Beier scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Atalanta.
Beier sprinted the length of the pitch Tuesday to arrive at the back post and score Borussia Dortmund's second goal in their resounding 2-0 victory over Atalanta. The goal marks the first of the Champions League campaign for the attacking-midfielder who also contributed one clearance to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Beier has scored twice and assisted once.
