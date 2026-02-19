Maximilian Beier headshot

Maximilian Beier News: Finishes counter-attack in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Beier scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 2-0 win against Atalanta.

Beier sprinted the length of the pitch Tuesday to arrive at the back post and score Borussia Dortmund's second goal in their resounding 2-0 victory over Atalanta. The goal marks the first of the Champions League campaign for the attacking-midfielder who also contributed one clearance to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (four starts) in all competitions, Beier has scored twice and assisted once.

Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Beier
