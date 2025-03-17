Maximilian Beier News: Five shots despite loss
Beier recorded five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig.
Beier took five shots but failed to get on the scoresheet during Saturday's loss. The forward has been a solid option and has continued to push for more minutes with efficient scoring in his limited chances. Beier should continue to see his role grow after the international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now