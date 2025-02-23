Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Beier headshot

Maximilian Beier News: Goal and assist in 6-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Beier scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Beier scored a goal and provided an assist in his first Bundesliga start since January 10th. He attempted six shots, having not attempted more than three in a game this season before this. In each of the games, he has attempted three or more shots he has scored and provided an assist.

Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
