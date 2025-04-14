Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Beier headshot

Maximilian Beier News: Nets again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Beier scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Beier continued his good form, netting a huge goal to earn a draw during Saturday's clash. The striker has been excellent since joining Dortmund and has shown ability from a variety of attacking roles. Beier should continue to rotate across the front three.

Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
