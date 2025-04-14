Maximilian Beier News: Nets again
Beier scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Bayern Munich.
Beier continued his good form, netting a huge goal to earn a draw during Saturday's clash. The striker has been excellent since joining Dortmund and has shown ability from a variety of attacking roles. Beier should continue to rotate across the front three.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now