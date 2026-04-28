Maximilian Beier News: Opens the scoring Sunday

Beier scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing twice inaccurately, creating two chances and making three interceptions during Sunday's 4-0 win over Freiburg.

Beier found the back of the net after just eight minutes while leading Dortmund in interceptions. The goal was the first since March 7th for the wing-back as he's combined for four shots, two chances created and seven crosses over his last three appearances.