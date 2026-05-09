Maximilian Beier News: Pair of assists in win
Beier assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.
Beier provided a pair of assists on three chances created during Friday's win. The winger was brilliant throughout the match and his two assists proved to be massive in the 3-2 win. Beier hasn't entirely broken out like Dortmund might have hoped but he's improved his all-around game week-to-week in his time with Dortmund and has plenty of upside as a finisher and creator.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Beier See More