Maximilian Beier News: Pair of assists in win

Beier assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Beier provided a pair of assists on three chances created during Friday's win. The winger was brilliant throughout the match and his two assists proved to be massive in the 3-2 win. Beier hasn't entirely broken out like Dortmund might have hoped but he's improved his all-around game week-to-week in his time with Dortmund and has plenty of upside as a finisher and creator.