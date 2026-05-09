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Maximilian Beier News: Pair of assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Beier assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-2 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Beier provided a pair of assists on three chances created during Friday's win. The winger was brilliant throughout the match and his two assists proved to be massive in the 3-2 win. Beier hasn't entirely broken out like Dortmund might have hoped but he's improved his all-around game week-to-week in his time with Dortmund and has plenty of upside as a finisher and creator.

Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
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