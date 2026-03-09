Maximilian Beier News: Scores and assists in 2-1 win
Beier scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against 1. FC Köln.
Beier assisted Serhou Guirassy for the opener and scored the second as he helped his side to a 2-1 win away to Koln. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the league this season, although this game ended a run of three games without a goal involvement. He took three shots, which was the second game in a row he has taken three shots. This is the second time this season that he has both scored and assisted.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Beier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Beier See More