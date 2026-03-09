Maximilian Beier News: Scores and assists in 2-1 win

Beier scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against 1. FC Köln.

Beier assisted Serhou Guirassy for the opener and scored the second as he helped his side to a 2-1 win away to Koln. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the league this season, although this game ended a run of three games without a goal involvement. He took three shots, which was the second game in a row he has taken three shots. This is the second time this season that he has both scored and assisted.