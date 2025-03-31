Maximilian Beier News: Scores brace
Beier scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Mainz.
Beier got on the scoresheet with a pair of goals during Sunday's win, making the most of four shots. Beier has been effective in attacking midfield, on the wing, and as a striker, and seemingly set to be a major part of the attack going forward. Still the presence of Serhou Guirassy should limited his minutes as the sole striker.
