Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maximilian Beier headshot

Maximilian Beier News: Scores brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Beier scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Mainz.

Beier got on the scoresheet with a pair of goals during Sunday's win, making the most of four shots. Beier has been effective in attacking midfield, on the wing, and as a striker, and seemingly set to be a major part of the attack going forward. Still the presence of Serhou Guirassy should limited his minutes as the sole striker.

Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now