Maximilian Beier News: Scores off the bench

Beier scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Beier helped his side to a 2-0 lead five minutes after he came on as a sub. This goal became crucial as Heidenheim went on to score. This was the forward's first goal in seven matches in all competitions. However, he has only started two Champions League matches within the last six.