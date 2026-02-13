Maximilian Beier headshot

Maximilian Beier News: Strikes in one sided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Beier scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing once inaccurately, creating a chance and making two tackles during Friday's 4-0 win over Mainz.

Beier found the back of the net in the 15th minute scoring Dortmund's second goal while tying for the team-high in tackles. The goal was the first since January 24th for the attacker as he's combined for two goal involvements, five shots, three chances created and five crosses over his last three starts.

Maximilian Beier
Borussia Dortmund
