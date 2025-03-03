Maximilian Beier News: Takes three shots Saturday

Beier registered three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against FC St. Pauli.

Beier operated in a wider role Saturday, but that didn't prevent him from being a dangerous weapon in Dortmund's attacking line. Beier regularly moves in and out of the XI, and that hasn't changed in the Bundesliga. He's started in just two of his last five Bundesliga outings, but he has racked up two goals and one assist over that span.