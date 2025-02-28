Maximilian Breunig Injury: Not training yet
Breunig (undisclosed) hasn't been training this week yet and remains out for Saturday's clash against Gladbach, coach Frank Schmidt said in the press conference. "Then there's Maxi, who hasn't trained again yet."
Breunig will miss his fifth straight Bundesliga match as he has yet to return to training. His absence does not impact the starting lineup since he has only been a bench option this season.
