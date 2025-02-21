Maximilian Breunig Injury: Out again Sunday

Breunig is out for Sunday's match against Leipzig, according to manager Frank Schmidt. "Except for Niklas and Maximilian, theoretically all should be an option for Sunday, but as I said, there are a few players who played 120 minutes yesterday."

Breunig is set to miss yet another match Sunday, making it four straight games out for the forward. Luckily for the club, this is a minor absence, as he mainly features from the bench and has only started in two of his 13 appearances. That said, his return won't be rushed, with no set return date either way.