Maximilian Eggestein News: Bags winner Sunday

Eggestein scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win against FC Heidenheim.

Eggestein scored the match-winning goal Sunday, a strike in the 83rd minute assisted by Vincenzo Grifo. It marked his third Bundesliga goal of the season and his first since Nov. 9. The goal was the only shot he took in the match, and he also won one tackle and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.