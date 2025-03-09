Maximilian Eggestein News: Creates chances

Eggestein recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against RB Leipzig.

Eggestein popped up with a rare chance created from a deeper-lying midfield role, but it's all he really got going during Saturday's clash. The midfielder is a solid contributor for the most part, but he doesn't offer as much in the attack, especially as he's been pushed to the deepest-lying part of the midfield.