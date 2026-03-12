Maximilian Eggestein News: Eligible going forward
Eggestein is cleared to play again after serving a one-game Europa League ban.
Eggestein may return to a holding midfield spot in Johan Manzambi's place for upcoming domestic and continental fixtures. The experienced player should continue to enjoy significant playing time as has been the case throughout the season, with his production coming mostly from pass accuracy and defensive numbers.
