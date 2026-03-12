Maximilian Eggestein headshot

Maximilian Eggestein News: Eligible going forward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Eggestein is cleared to play again after serving a one-game Europa League ban.

Eggestein may return to a holding midfield spot in Johan Manzambi's place for upcoming domestic and continental fixtures. The experienced player should continue to enjoy significant playing time as has been the case throughout the season, with his production coming mostly from pass accuracy and defensive numbers.

Maximilian Eggestein
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Eggestein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Eggestein See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 15, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 2, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 2, 2020