Maximilian Eggestein News: Fires four shots
Eggestein took four shots (two on goal) and created a chance during Saturday's 3-0 win over Freiburg.
Eggestein was held off the scoresheet despite leading Freiburg with four shots in the match. The midfielder has combined for six shots, two chances created and 14 clearances over his last three starts, but hasn't had a goal involvement since November 9th.
