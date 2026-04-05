Maximilian Eggestein News: First assist of season

Eggestein assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Eggestein was able to record an assist on the opening goal of the match, finding Johan Manzambi in the 46th minute. This gives Eggestein his first assist of the season, coming after 28 appearances (28 starts). He still has only three goal contributions this campaign.