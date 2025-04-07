Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Eggestein

Maximilian Eggestein News: Score lone team goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Eggestein scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Borussia Dortmund.

Eggestein recorded the only goal for Freiburg during the loss Saturday. It was just his first goal of the season, appearing in all but one game in Bundesliga play. He's produced 46 tackles (24 won), 39 clearances, and 29 interceptions, while averaging about 85 of play per contest.

Maximilian Eggestein
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
