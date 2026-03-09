Maximilian Eggestein headshot

Maximilian Eggestein News: Suspended in Europa League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 2:29am

Eggestein is suspended again for one game in the Europa League due to the red card he received in the last game, the UEFA announced.

Eggestein is set to miss the first leg against Genk after picking up a red card in the last clash of Europa League, triggering a suspension. The midfielder has been a steady, locked-in starter for Freiburg in the midfield, so his absence leaves a real gap in the middle of the park, with Johan Manzambi likely getting a larger role until he returns.

Maximilian Eggestein
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Eggestein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Eggestein See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 15, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 2, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 2, 2020