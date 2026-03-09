Maximilian Eggestein News: Suspended in Europa League
Eggestein is suspended again for one game in the Europa League due to the red card he received in the last game, the UEFA announced.
Eggestein is set to miss the first leg against Genk after picking up a red card in the last clash of Europa League, triggering a suspension. The midfielder has been a steady, locked-in starter for Freiburg in the midfield, so his absence leaves a real gap in the middle of the park, with Johan Manzambi likely getting a larger role until he returns.
