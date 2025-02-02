Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Active in limited minutes

Mittelstadt registered six crosses (one accurate) and two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Mittelstadt led the VfB Stuttgart attack Saturday with six crosses (one accurate), though he was limited to playing in the fixture's final 31 minutes after coming on as a substitute. The defender continues to provide attacking support, having attempted 30 crosses (seven accurate) over his most recent five appearances (four starts) while creating five chances and assisting once.