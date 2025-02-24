Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Assist in Bundesliga action

Mittelstadt assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Going into Sunday, Mittelstadt had been cold in assists for Bundesliga action, spanning over two months and eight games' worth of appearances without an assist. That changed Sunday, as he logged the assist to a Nick Woltemade goal that proved to be a difference maker in Stuttgart's point total recorded this past weekend.