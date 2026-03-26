Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Assists from cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Mittelstadt assisted once to go with eight crosses (five accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 5-2 victory over FC Augsburg.

Mittelstadt's pinpoint cross assisted VfB Stuttgart's second goal Sunday in their 5-2 triumph at FC Augsburg. The full-back led the Stuttgart attack with eight crosses (five accurate) and contributed one tackle (one won) and four clearances to the defensive effort across his 90 minute shift. Mittlestadt's eight goal contributions (four goals, four assists) match his most in a single Bundesliga campaign dating back to the 2015/16 campaign with Hertha BSC Berlin.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
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