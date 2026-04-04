Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Fails to find teammates
Mittelstadt had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Mittelstadt was relatively on point with his service as three of his six crosses were accurate but he couldn't find a teammate on the other side as Stuttgart's high-flying offense came crashing down. The midfielder should have more openings to link up with teammates against Hamburger SV, a side which has allowed 41 goals in Bundesliga play.
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