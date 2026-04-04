Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Fails to find teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Mittelstadt had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Mittelstadt was relatively on point with his service as three of his six crosses were accurate but he couldn't find a teammate on the other side as Stuttgart's high-flying offense came crashing down. The midfielder should have more openings to link up with teammates against Hamburger SV, a side which has allowed 41 goals in Bundesliga play.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Mittelstadt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Mittelstadt See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 23, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024