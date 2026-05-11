Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Joins scoring party

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Mittelstadt scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Mittelstadt scored once to end up on the scoresheet Saturday. Through seven league matches, he's scored two goals with an assist, while also collecting 45 crosses with 16 clearances and 11 tackles in that span.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
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