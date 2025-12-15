Mittelstadt came off the bench in the 82nd minute of Sunday's win over Werder Bremen and delivered a last-minute assist to Chris Fuhrich. While he remains a locked-in starter at left-back, rotation between Bundesliga and Europa League fixtures has occasionally limited his minutes. However, he offers consistent attacking upside with his forward runs, crossing ability, and status as his team's first-choice penalty taker. The German has tallied two goals, three assists, and 26 crosses over his last seven appearances across all competitions.