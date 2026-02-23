Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Scores Sunday
Mittelstadt scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.
Mittelstadt added his name to the scoresheet with a goal during the three-all draw against Heidenheim. The full-back isn't a huge goalscoring threat, but he was excellent during Sunday's clash. He got forward for a goal that proved to be hugely important during the draw. Mittelstadt isn't likely to be a consistent goalscorer just due to his role, despite this goal.
