Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Sets up one of three goals

Mittelstadt had an assist while crossing nine times (five accurate), creating four chances and making two tackles during Saturday's 3-2 win over Leipzig.

Mittelstadt set up Nick Woltemade in the 57th minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal while leading the team in crosses, chances created and tackles. The wing-back had one assist to go along with six chances created, 16 crosses and four shots over his final three games of the year.