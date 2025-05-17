Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Sets up one of three goals
Mittelstadt had an assist while crossing nine times (five accurate), creating four chances and making two tackles during Saturday's 3-2 win over Leipzig.
Mittelstadt set up Nick Woltemade in the 57th minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal while leading the team in crosses, chances created and tackles. The wing-back had one assist to go along with six chances created, 16 crosses and four shots over his final three games of the year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now