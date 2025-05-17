Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Sets up one of three goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Mittelstadt had an assist while crossing nine times (five accurate), creating four chances and making two tackles during Saturday's 3-2 win over Leipzig.

Mittelstadt set up Nick Woltemade in the 57th minute assisting Stuttgart's second goal while leading the team in crosses, chances created and tackles. The wing-back had one assist to go along with six chances created, 16 crosses and four shots over his final three games of the year.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
