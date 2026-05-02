Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Struggles off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Mittelstadt registered five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Hoffenheim.

Mittelstadt has generally been solid in service but none of his five crosses were deemed accurate in the draw. He'll likely be back in the starting lineup in a key contest against Leverkusen, but he'll need to be much more efficient for Stuttgart to get past a defense which has only allowed 43 goals in 32 league games.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
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