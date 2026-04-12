Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Mittelstadt scored a goal while taking three shots (all on goal), crossing eight times (one accurate), creating a chance, blocking a shot, making four tackles (winning two) and three clearances during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.

Mittelstadt found the back of the net in the 56th minute scoring Stuttgart's third goal while leading the team in crosses, blocks, tackles and clearances. The goal was the first since February 22nd for the wing-back as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots, six chances created and 22 crosses over his last three appearances.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
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