Maximilian Mittelstadt headshot

Maximilian Mittelstadt News: Whips in 13 crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Mittelstadt took one shot (on goal) and crossed 13 times (one accurate) during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

Mittelstadt was held off the scoresheet but led Stuttgart with his 13 crosses in the match. The fullback has combined for a goal, four shots and 21 crosses over his last three appearances.

Maximilian Mittelstadt
VfB Stuttgart
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