Maximilian Wittek News: Eight crosses Saturday

Wittek had a productive match Saturday despite his team being held without a goal. He recorded eight crosses for the seventh time this season and also tied a season high with six corners. He added two chances created and two off-target shots on the attack. On the defensive end he added one tackle, two interceptions and two clearances before he was subbed off in the 88th minute for Mats Pannewig.