Maximilian Wittek News: Eight crosses Saturday
Wittek generated two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Werder Bremen.
Wittek had a productive match Saturday despite his team being held without a goal. He recorded eight crosses for the seventh time this season and also tied a season high with six corners. He added two chances created and two off-target shots on the attack. On the defensive end he added one tackle, two interceptions and two clearances before he was subbed off in the 88th minute for Mats Pannewig.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now