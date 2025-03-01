Fantasy Soccer
Maximilian Wittek News: Logs 12 crosses, seven accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Wittek generated one shot (zero on goal), 12 crosses (seven accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Hoffenheim.

Wittek updated his season highs in crosses, both total and accurate. Since December, he has logged 61 crosses (23 accurate), averaging multiple accurate crosses in games thereafter. Unfortunately for Wittek, he remains without an assist in Bundesliga action this season.

Maximilian Wittek
VfL Bochum
