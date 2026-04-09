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Maximilian Wober Injury: Back in partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Wober (calf) will resume partial team training for the first time Thursday, according to the club.

Wober has been stuck in recovery mode for several months after a calf issue proved more serious than initially anticipated, making his return to the training pitch a notable step forward. He is working through only partial sessions at this stage, so a return to the matchday squad for Sunday's clash against Koln may come too soon, but the direction of travel is clearly positive for a player who has been plagued by injuries throughout the campaign. Bremen will monitor his progress carefully over the coming days before making any decisions on his availability.

Maximilian Wober
Werder Bremen
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