Maximilian Wober Injury: Late fitness call Saturday

Wober (calf) is nearing a return but is a late call for Saturday's clash against Hamburger, according to coach Daniel Thioune. "We are trying to gradually get them used to competition again in training. Max's layoff has been very long, so it is inevitable that there will be a few minor issues. We are closely monitoring his progress. We are not ruling any player out. If he has an opportunity and adapts well, he could return to competition. I will assess things again tomorrow after the final training session."

Wober (calf) is a late fitness call for Saturday's clash against Hamburger as he nears a return from injury, with a final decision on his availability expected closer to kickoff. The defender has been limited by recurring injury issues this season, and the staff are expected to take a cautious approach, though he could rejoin the defensive rotation if cleared.