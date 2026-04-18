Maximilian Wober News: Back on bench
Wober (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.
Wober passed his late fitness assessment after coach Daniel Thioune confirmed he would make a final call following Friday's training session, recovering in time to earn a spot in the squad despite a lengthy layoff that had come with a few minor setbacks along the way. The staff opted to take a cautious approach given how long he has been out, easing the defender back into the defensive rotation with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. His return to full fitness will be monitored closely in the coming fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Wober See More
-
Predicted Lineups
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4September 13, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 22, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 17, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 16, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maximilian Wober See More