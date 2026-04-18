Maximilian Wober News: Back on bench

Wober (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Wober passed his late fitness assessment after coach Daniel Thioune confirmed he would make a final call following Friday's training session, recovering in time to earn a spot in the squad despite a lengthy layoff that had come with a few minor setbacks along the way. The staff opted to take a cautious approach given how long he has been out, easing the defender back into the defensive rotation with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. His return to full fitness will be monitored closely in the coming fixtures.