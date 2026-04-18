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Maximilian Wober News: Back on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Wober (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Wober passed his late fitness assessment after coach Daniel Thioune confirmed he would make a final call following Friday's training session, recovering in time to earn a spot in the squad despite a lengthy layoff that had come with a few minor setbacks along the way. The staff opted to take a cautious approach given how long he has been out, easing the defender back into the defensive rotation with a bench role rather than throwing him straight into the starting lineup. His return to full fitness will be monitored closely in the coming fixtures.

Maximilian Wober
Werder Bremen
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