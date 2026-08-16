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Maximilian Wober News: Cleared illness, on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Wober is on the bench for Sunday's friendly against Real Madrid after clearing his illness, the club announced.

Wober had missed Saturday's friendly against Atalanta due to the illness, and his return to the matchday squad here confirms he's put the issue behind him without an extended absence. He continues competing for a spot in Schalke's defense, with Vitalie Becker and Hasan Kurucay having picked up increased duties in his absence. Wober is expected to build up his match fitness ahead of the Bundesliga opener.

Maximilian Wober
FC Schalke 04
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