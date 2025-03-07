Maximiliano Falcon Injury: Forced off Thursday

Falcon (shoulder) was forced off in the 50th minute of Thursday's 2-0 victory over Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF and will be assessed on Friday, according to Jose Armando of Deporte Total.

